Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 800 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPO stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

In related news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

