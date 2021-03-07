Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of GATX by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

In other GATX news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $137,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $213,705.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $608,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,137.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,419. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

