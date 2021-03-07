Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

