Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Nevro by 50.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

NYSE NVRO opened at $151.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

