Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 400 Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 22,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $178.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $199.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.79 and its 200-day moving average is $164.66.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

