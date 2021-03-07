Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,000 Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

EFR stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.