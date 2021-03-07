B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading 6.6% Higher

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.07. 3,254,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,627,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

