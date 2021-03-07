Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.89

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.89 and last traded at C$12.81, with a volume of 7950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.53.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

About Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

