Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.30-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. Big Lots also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.30-1.45 EPS.

NYSE:BIG opened at $62.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Big Lots from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.42.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

