Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Short Interest Update

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the January 28th total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BASI has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Bioanalytical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of BASI opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.01 million, a PE ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Bioanalytical Systems has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioanalytical Systems will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bioanalytical Systems news, CFO Beth Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Also, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,843.20. Insiders have purchased 11,712 shares of company stock worth $192,443 over the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Bioanalytical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bioanalytical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bioanalytical Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

