BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the January 28th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.21.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.