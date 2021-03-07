Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $960,056.61 and $11.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

