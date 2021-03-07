BitGreen Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. BitGreen has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $11,165.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00066587 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00285399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002054 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00012467 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

