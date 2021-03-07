BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $43.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,394 shares of company stock worth $5,598,494. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

