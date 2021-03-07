Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $56.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of BLKB opened at $69.28 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1,027.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 57.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

