BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 28th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

DSU stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,128. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,926,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after buying an additional 84,606 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 747,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 64,859 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 567,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 39,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the period. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

