BlackRock Inc. Buys 208,287 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,782,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of HNI worth $164,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of HNI by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of HNI by 41.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE HNI opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

