BlackRock Inc. Has $154.08 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,637 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.61% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $154,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $77.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average is $71.51.

