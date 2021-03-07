BlackRock Inc. Has $156 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 266,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $155,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $63.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

