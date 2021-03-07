BlackRock Inc. Has $161.51 Million Stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 866,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Columbia Property Trust worth $161,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:CXP opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -288.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

CXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.