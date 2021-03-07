BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.63% of ArcBest worth $169,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ArcBest by 197.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

ARCB stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

