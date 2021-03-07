BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock remained flat at $$14.83 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,273. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,440,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

