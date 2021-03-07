BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MHD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,996. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

