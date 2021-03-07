Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,910. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,176,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 848,202 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,826.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 182,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

