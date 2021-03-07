Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,340,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,628,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,472,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after buying an additional 536,748 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,177,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,988,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after buying an additional 886,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,048,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KL. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

