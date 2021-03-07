Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.22. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $1,430,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,805 shares of company stock worth $3,798,784 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

