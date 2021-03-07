Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $122.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,531 shares of company stock worth $8,036,099 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.74.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

