Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of The West bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,140,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. CWM LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. Analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

