Blair William & Co. IL Has $333,000 Stock Position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of NYSE AEF opened at $8.70 on Friday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

