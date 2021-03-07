Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $82,197,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $380,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,937 shares of company stock valued at $215,760,826 over the last quarter.

NYSE:LMND opened at $92.90 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.37.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.40.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

