Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $21.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,071,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,003,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,923,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

