Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,183 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

