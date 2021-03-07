BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $45.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.