BMO Capital Markets Raises Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$2.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.96.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of CJ opened at C$2.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$2.08.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.