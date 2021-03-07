BMO Capital Markets Raises Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target to C$6.50

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 price target on Frontera Energy and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

FEC opened at C$7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$686.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.01 and a 12 month high of C$7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.27.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

