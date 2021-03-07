BMO Capital Markets Raises Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$36.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZZZ. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$30.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.13. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$7.75 and a 52 week high of C$31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

