Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WIFI. Northland Securities downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.55 million, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 528.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

