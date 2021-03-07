BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOKF shares. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $94.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after acquiring an additional 271,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,368,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

