Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of BNEFF stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNEFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.36.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

