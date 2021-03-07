Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,710.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by Barclays from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,169.55.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,307.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,153.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,978.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.