Boosted Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $212,410.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for about $73.57 or 0.00145044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.14 or 0.00471481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00068467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00077060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00081230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00054214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00464681 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance.

Boosted Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.