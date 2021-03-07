Boston Partners Buys New Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.07% of LTC Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 410,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 149,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LTC Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 372,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 91,705 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 72,790 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $48.19.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

