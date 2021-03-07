Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.05% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $81.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.19. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

