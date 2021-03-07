Boston Partners Purchases 32,610 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in DSP Group were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 2,180.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 81,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $15.27 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $360.33 million, a P/E ratio of -63.63, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. Equities research analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $78,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $219,794.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,888. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.