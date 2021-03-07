Boston Partners Sells 2,779 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 843.5% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $478.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $516.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $442.44 and a 200 day moving average of $351.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,943.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,368 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,197 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.