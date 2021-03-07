Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.