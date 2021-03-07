Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,523 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 44.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,733 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $186,850,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after acquiring an additional 336,287 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $106,782,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 355,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,183,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $337.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.70. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.50.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

