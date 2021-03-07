Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in SAP by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in SAP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in SAP by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

SAP stock opened at $123.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.90 and its 200 day moving average is $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

