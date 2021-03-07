Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celestica by 95.8% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.