Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 834 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,038,000 after purchasing an additional 381,763 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,288,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,847,000 after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 153,696 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 766,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 82,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.